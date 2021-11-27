U.S. to impose travel curbs on eight southern African countries over new COVID-19 variant
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will restrict travel to the United States from eight southern African countries effective Monday over concerns about a new COVID-19 variant found in South Africa, a senior administration official said on Friday.
The official said the restrictions will apply to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi and were being “implemented out of an abundance of caution in light of a new COVID-19 variant circulating in Southern Africa.”
The policy does not ban flights or apply to American citizens and lawful permanent residents, the official said. The United States only lifted travel restrictions on South Africa on Nov. 8.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Africans with diabetes have higher chance of dying from COVID-19
ITFC, BADEA and ARSO hold roundtable at Intra-African Trade Fair
Namibia to start vaccinating teens against COVID-19
Soccer-Egypt draw in Angola to advance to African World Cup playoffs
As warming worsens floods, snake-like mobile dams could protect Africans