China brings e-cigarettes under tobacco monopoly law

China amended its tobacco monopoly law on Friday to include e-cigarettes, stepping up regulation of the fast-growing vaping industry in the world's largest tobacco market.

The cabinet order, published on the Chinese government's website and signed off by Premier Li Keqiang, comes into effect immediately. A number of Chinese e-cigarette companies have been set up in recent years to tap into domestic sales potential, among them market leader RLX Technology Inc.

RLX, whose shares closed 1.8% higher on Friday, said on its official WeChat account that it would heed the rules and make any required changes. Chinese regulators in March flagged plans https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/china-mulls-bringing-e-cigarette-regulation-line-with-traditional-tobacco-2021-03-22 to bring the rules governing the sale of e-cigarettes and other new tobacco products into line with those for ordinary cigarettes.

They had previously been in a regulatory grey area. China's tobacco industry is controlled entirely by a government monopoly, and strict controls determine which companies and retailers can produce and sell cigarettes.

The government outlawed the sale of e-cigarettes to minors in 2018 and banned online sales the following year, while Chinese state media have warned of the health and safety risks of using the products.

