Left Menu

Haryana slashes VAT on jet fuel; Scindia says move will set example for other states to follow

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 19:38 IST
Haryana slashes VAT on jet fuel; Scindia says move will set example for other states to follow
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana has slashed the value added tax on aviation turbine fuel to 1 per cent, making it the fifth state to reduce the levy on the fuel.

In a series of tweets, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday expressed his gratitude to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the prompt action on reducing the VAT on jet fuel to 1 per cent and said the move will also set an example for other states to follow.

Scindia also noted that the decision will boost air connectivity and economic development in Haryana.

''With this, Haryana becomes the 8th State/UT to slash the tax rate after Andaman & Nicobar Islands, J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, MP & Tripura,'' he said.

Scindia has been requesting states to reduce taxes on jet fuel, which accounts for a major chunk of the operational costs of an airline.

On November 18, the minister had said that seven states and Union Territories have slashed their VAT on ATF and that he was expecting more states to follow suit.

With the current tax structure on ATF, ''you cannot have a robust civil aviation sector. I am very clear on that,'' he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021