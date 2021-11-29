Rwanda halts flights to and from Southern Africa due to COVID variant
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 29-11-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 01:28 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Rwanda has suspended direct flights to and from southern Africa due to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Prime Minister's office said on Sunday.
Edouard Ngirente's office also said in a statement that it would now be compulsory to be fully vaccinated and tested to attend events such as conferences and concerts.
