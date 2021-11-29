PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EU ministers call for deal with UK to tackle migrant crisis https://on.ft.com/3xwGhNO - England to introduce new Omicron restrictions from Tuesday https://on.ft.com/3o2YmzK

- SNP members vote for work to begin on Scottish central bank https://on.ft.com/3o0eZfs - Fraud could suck '10 billion pounds a year' from Tory infrastructure drive https://on.ft.com/3xyDdR6

Overview - Pope Francis appealed on Sunday for authorities to "respect the humanity" of migrants and strive to help them, after Britain and France traded barbs over the deaths of 27 migrants as they tried to cross the Channel.

- Britain announced new measures on Saturday to try to slow the spread of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant and a top health official said there was a "reasonable chance" that vaccines could be less effective against it. - Scottish National party delegates have asked to start setting up a central bank after independence from the UK.

- Tens of billions could be lost to fraud as the UK government goes ahead with a 100 billion pounds-a-year infrastructure drive, according to accountancy firm Crowe. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

