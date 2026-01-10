FCC Greenlights SpaceX's Starlink Expansion by 7,500 Satellites

In a significant move to broaden internet access globally, the Federal Communications Commission has approved SpaceX's application to launch 7,500 more second-generation Starlink satellites. This brings SpaceX's total satellite count to 15,000 worldwide.

The FCC's decision allows SpaceX to enhance its satellite capabilities by upgrading and utilizing five frequency bands. The regulatory body has also removed prior restrictions that previously limited overlapping coverage, thereby boosting the network's capacity.

This advancement underscores SpaceX's ambitious strategy to deploy a comprehensive satellite network that aims to deliver high-speed internet to remote and underserved regions across the globe.