North Korea has accused South Korea of violating its airspace with a surveillance drone, an act they claim infringes on their sovereignty. According to North Korean state media KCNA, the event occurred on January 4 when the drone allegedly flew 8 kilometers over the border before being shot down.

This incident adds to a series of accusations between the two countries, with North Korea branding South Korea as its 'enemy most hostile.' Despite efforts by South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung to engage diplomatically with Pyongyang, relations have turned sour, with accusations of provocations by drones near the border.

The situation continues to be tense as North Korea warns of severe consequences. Past allegations involve South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of ordering similar drone missions, adding layers of complexity to the already strained Korean Peninsula relations.