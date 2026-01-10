Colombian Rebel Leader Urges Unity Against U.S. Influence
Nestor Gregorio Lozada, leader of the largest dissident FARC branch, calls on rebel groups to unite against U.S. interventionism in the region, following recent events in Venezuela involving President Nicolas Maduro's capture. His statement was verified by the group through a video message on Friday.
- Country:
- Colombia
Nestor Gregorio Lozada, the head of the most prominent dissident faction of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), has issued a rallying cry to other rebel groups. He urges them to unite in opposition to U.S. interventionism in the region.
This comes in the wake of a recent U.S. action in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Lozada, also known by his nom de guerre "Ivan Mordisco," called for unity through a video message that has been confirmed as authentic by his group.
The Colombian rebel leader's statement underscores rising tensions in the region as various factions grapple with foreign influence and its implications for local governance and stability.
ALSO READ
Venezuelan Political Prisoner Release Sparks Hope Amid Turmoil
Reviving Horizons: U.S. Banks Eye Venezuelan Oil Sector
Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela
Trump's Bold Oil Play: US Companies Courted for $100 Billion Venezuela Investment
Trafigura Gears Up for Historic Venezuelan Oil Export to the U.S.