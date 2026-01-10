Left Menu

Colombian Rebel Leader Urges Unity Against U.S. Influence

Nestor Gregorio Lozada, leader of the largest dissident FARC branch, calls on rebel groups to unite against U.S. interventionism in the region, following recent events in Venezuela involving President Nicolas Maduro's capture. His statement was verified by the group through a video message on Friday.

Updated: 10-01-2026 03:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Nestor Gregorio Lozada, the head of the most prominent dissident faction of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), has issued a rallying cry to other rebel groups. He urges them to unite in opposition to U.S. interventionism in the region.

This comes in the wake of a recent U.S. action in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Lozada, also known by his nom de guerre "Ivan Mordisco," called for unity through a video message that has been confirmed as authentic by his group.

The Colombian rebel leader's statement underscores rising tensions in the region as various factions grapple with foreign influence and its implications for local governance and stability.

