Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Move or Diplomatic Misstep?

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested acquiring Greenland to prevent Russia or China from gaining influence. Despite the existing 1951 military agreement, Trump believes ownership, rather than leases, offers better defense. His comments prompted criticism from European leaders, emphasizing Denmark and Greenland's autonomy over their own affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 03:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 03:49 IST
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Move or Diplomatic Misstep?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold geopolitical statement, U.S. President Donald Trump has articulated intentions for the United States to take ownership of Greenland to prevent its occupation by Russia or China. Trump emphasized the necessity of such a move during a meeting with oil company executives at the White House, underscoring the potential threats from the two global powers.

Despite Greenland's current status as an autonomous Danish territory with a U.S. military presence under the 1951 agreement, Trump argued that ownership is the only surefire way to guarantee the island's security. 'You defend ownership. You don't defend leases,' the President asserted, outlining plans being discussed within the White House to bring Greenland under U.S. control.

The proposal has triggered a diplomatic backlash, with leaders from Europe, including Denmark, voicing strong opposition. A joint statement from major European nations stressed the sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland in deciding their own future, highlighting that such international relations remain in their hands alone.

TRENDING

1
EPA to Reevaluate Paraquat Safety Amid Health Concerns

EPA to Reevaluate Paraquat Safety Amid Health Concerns

 Global
2
Drone Diplomacy: Tensions Flare Between North and South Korea

Drone Diplomacy: Tensions Flare Between North and South Korea

 Global
3
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Move or Diplomatic Misstep?

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Move or Diplomatic Misstep?

 Global
4
Colombian Rebel Leader Urges Unity Against U.S. Influence

Colombian Rebel Leader Urges Unity Against U.S. Influence

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026