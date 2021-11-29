Growing potential and delivering innovation; How PubMatic’s Pune based engineering team is driving global success

A Q&A with PubMatic's Co-founder and President, Engineering at PubMatic – Mr. Mukul Kumar Who is PubMatic? PubMatic is a leading global advertising technology business. PubMatic's mission is to fuel the endless potential of internet content creators. We do this by helping publishers to monetize their websites and apps via digital advertising. Sounds interesting, tell us more... We all know and love much of the free content on the internet. But it costs publishers a lot of money to produce that great content – whether it's paying journalists to investigate and fact check news stories or write quality editorial pieces like Times of India do, or producing the shows you love on platforms like Zee5 or Voot. Publishers have two options – they can either charge people to read or watch the content via subscriptions, or they can run digital advertising on their sites – advertisers pay them to show ads to the people consuming their quality content. How does it work? Most people assume that the advertising you see when you open up a website or app or watch streaming video online, is the same for everyone and the ads stay there permanently. But most of the time, that's not the case - the ad you see might be different from the one your friend sees if they open up the same site. That's because advertisers will pay more to show their ads to people they know might be interested in seeing that ad. For example, if you're a dog owner and your friend is really into running – and you both open up the same website, the ad you see might be for dog food, but the ad your friends seeing might be for running shoes. There is a lot that happens very fast behind the scenes while the site loads to facilitate this. Think of it a bit like an auction - depending on who is viewing the site, advertisers will offer to pay more to the publisher to have them show their ad. PubMatic's technology enables this. Our software infrastructure connects publishers (of websites, apps, or streaming platforms) with advertisers across the globe, to enable digital advertising. Where was PubMatic founded, and by who? PubMatic was founded 15 years ago with the vision that data-driven decisions would be the future of advertising. I met Amar and Rajeev Goel in 2006 and agreed that we could help publishers optimize ads to generate more revenue. We started in my three-bedroom house in Pune, and within three months of developing our code we did our alpha and we had our first customer. I remember looking at the log files, and watching the ads being served – at one time, we served 1000 impressions per day. As of our earnings call on November 9, 2021, we now serve 272 billion per day! Where is PubMatic now? The company debuted on the Nasdaq exchange on December 9, 2020, and we've since reported strong results. As of our earnings call on November 9, 2021, we delivered record revenue in the third quarter, of $58.1 million. This quarter marks our fourth consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth above 50% and adjusted EBITDA margin over 30%. How has PubMatic's Pune team supported the global success? Our global infrastructure is supported by a 282-person engineering team, largely based out of Pune. They're responsible for developing much of the innovation we see in the industry today. They specialize in large-scale, high-throughput distributed systems, analytics, machine learning, modern UI, and API tech stacks. The process is 3.3 petabytes of data daily. We leverage our massive data asset and sophisticated machine learning algorithms to increase publisher revenue and advertiser return on investment (ROI). Tell us more about the Engineering Team in Pune We've based our Engineering team out of Pune in part because we believe Pune is a hub for education – the abundance of quality technology institutes means there is a high caliber of engineering talent available in Pune – which is a core requirement for us to be successful. The team is the backbone of everything we do. The team in Pune has been instrumental in developing some of our flagship products such as OpenWrap and Identity Hub. These products started life as Hackathon ideas. What is life like as an engineer at PubMatic? As one of Pune's biggest employers, employee experience has been a cornerstone of PubMatic since setting up shop in 2006. We believe our strength is in our people. Our mission is to attract and retain the very best talent Pune and India have to offer. Innovation and learning are at the core of our culture. We believe that allowing our teams to be curious and to grow is essential. We facilitate development and teamwork with events like our biannual hackathons and operate with full transparency. We share successes and challenges openly, and team members see how they are part of the greater mission.

You can hear from some of our new starters in these videos. At PubMatic, we take our corporate culture seriously, so we are proud that PubMatic India is certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. The Great Place to Work®️ Institute certified PubMatic India as a Great Place to Work in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. What's next? We're excited for the next phase of growth. We think online advertising is unique, in that it must be done in real-time and generates immense amounts of data. When that data is properly processed and analyzed, it can create tremendous value – advertisers can serve a more targeted or relevant ad, consumers have a better experience, and publishers make more money. Being successful at this requires integrating all layers of the infrastructure stack – network, hardware, and software. So we have focused on aiming to have the best and most efficient infrastructure in the industry, supported by the best talent, to drive great results for our customers and a strong business. How can one find out more about a career with PubMatic? Check out our Careers website here. If you think you've got what it takes to be an engineer at PubMatic, we'd love to hear from you. A few quotes from Employees of Pubmatic: - Meghana - I joined PubMatic as an Individual Contributor 11 years ago and now I head Talent Acquisition for India for the last 5 years. PubMatic created this growth path for me, created opportunities to learn – all this while maintaining a great work-life balance! Asawari - I think this is an ideal work environment as people here are helpful, talented, and cooperative, and that brings out the best in me. Aadish - Every day, I learn from the very best in the industry here, achieve something substantial and become a better software engineer. These aspects make working at PubMatic exciting. Dinesh - PubMatic has provided plenty of opportunities to innovate, learn, grow, and have a positive impact. There is a lot of focus on employee experience and continuous learning. On the technology side, innovation, building large-scale systems efficiently, and the opportunity to leverage cutting-edge technology are very exciting.

