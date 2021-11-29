Left Menu

7 children in Goa juvenile detention centre contract COVID-19

Seven children at a state-run juvenile detention centre in Goa have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday.All protocols were being followed and a team of doctors was monitoring the infected childrens health regularly at the facility, located on the outskirts of the state capital Panaji, North Goa District Collector Ajit Roy told PTI.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-11-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 12:02 IST
7 children in Goa juvenile detention centre contract COVID-19
Represenative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven children at a state-run juvenile detention centre in Goa have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday.

All protocols were being followed and a team of doctors was monitoring the infected children's health regularly at the facility, located on the outskirts of the state capital Panaji, North Goa District Collector Ajit Roy told PTI. ''There is nothing to worry,'' he said.

The seven children from the 'Apna Ghar' juvenile detention centre tested positive for the coronavirus infection over the weekend, he said.

The area has not been declared as a micro-containment zone as the ''infection spread is within one house'', the official said.

According to sources, a child, who was to be taken to Madhya Pradesh following release from the facility, initially tested positive for the viral infection. ''Later, all other children at the facility were tested and reports of six of them also came out positive,'' a source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021