TTD's 'Dollar' Seshadri dies of cardiac arrest

P Seshadri, popularly known as 'Dollar' Seshadri, an official attached to the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here, died of cardiac arrest at the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

His end came early this morning at the port city where he went to take part in a religious programme called 'Kartikadeepotsavam', organized by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the hill shrine, a senior temple official said.

Seshadri was 73. In 1978 he entered TTD as a clerk and served in various capacities till his superannuation 14 years ago. Even after retirement, Seshadri could continue his services as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the cash-rich hill temple as TTD had to extend his term many a time due to his sincerity, the official told PTI, adding that he was the only TTD employee, excluding priests, working at the shrine in the same capacity for a lengthy period of three decades. He had a wide circle of contacts and acquaintances with several political bigwigs, entrepreneurs, and religious leaders across the country, the official added. Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, TTD Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy expressed their shock and grief over Seshadri's demise.

