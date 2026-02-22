Kim Jong Un Charts Future Path at Workers' Party Congress

North Korea's ruling Workers' Party convened for the third day of its Ninth Congress on Saturday, as leader Kim Jong Un continued to relay his comprehensive report on the party's performance over the past five years, state media reported Sunday.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) highlighted that Kim's report scrutinized the party's recent activities while laying out strategic objectives and tasks for the coming five years. These goals aim to promote socialist construction across all sectors.

Delegates reportedly affirmed that the report established both strategic and tactical paths for national development, boosting confidence in North Korea's future, according to KCNA.

