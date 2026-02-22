Controversial Claims: US Ambassador's Remarks on Israel's Territorial Rights in Mideast Spark Outrage

Arab and Muslim nations voiced sharp criticism against remarks made by US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. The backlash came after Huckabee, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, suggested Israel had rights to much of the Middle East.

Huckabee's statements, seen as extremist and a violation of international law, provoked a wave of condemnation from countries including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and organizations like the League of Arab States. Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry demanded a position clarification from the State Department.

Since 1948, the borders of Israel remain a contentious issue, shifting due to wars and peace agreements. Huckabee opposes a two-state solution and dismisses the concept of Palestinians, further polarizing the debate on territorial rights.