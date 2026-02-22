Left Menu

Venezuela's New Amnesty Law Spurs Liberation for Political Prisoners

Venezuela's newly signed amnesty law has led to the release of 1,557 political prisoners. The legislation, intended to improve political coexistence, excludes certain convicts and has faced criticism for pace and conditions of release. It marks a notable shift following recent political raids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 22-02-2026 02:48 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 02:48 IST
An amnesty law signed in Venezuela has paved the way for the release of 1,557 political prisoners. Authorities have already begun processing these releases, with a focus on individuals detained for political activities. This represents a shift from past denials of holding political prisoners.

Critics, however, argue that the exclusion of those convicted of homicide, drug trafficking, and military rebellion is discriminatory. Human rights groups continue to press for the law's application to all politically-charged incarcerations, emphasizing the need for true national coexistence.

While relatives and advocacy groups have welcomed the move, they express frustration at the slow pace and the restrictive conditions imposed on those released. The amnesty comes after a turbulent political period, including a high-profile U.S. military operation and ongoing protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

