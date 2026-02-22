Venezuela's New Amnesty Law Spurs Liberation for Political Prisoners
Venezuela's newly signed amnesty law has led to the release of 1,557 political prisoners. The legislation, intended to improve political coexistence, excludes certain convicts and has faced criticism for pace and conditions of release. It marks a notable shift following recent political raids.
- Country:
- Venezuela
An amnesty law signed in Venezuela has paved the way for the release of 1,557 political prisoners. Authorities have already begun processing these releases, with a focus on individuals detained for political activities. This represents a shift from past denials of holding political prisoners.
Critics, however, argue that the exclusion of those convicted of homicide, drug trafficking, and military rebellion is discriminatory. Human rights groups continue to press for the law's application to all politically-charged incarcerations, emphasizing the need for true national coexistence.
While relatives and advocacy groups have welcomed the move, they express frustration at the slow pace and the restrictive conditions imposed on those released. The amnesty comes after a turbulent political period, including a high-profile U.S. military operation and ongoing protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Human Rights Commission Demands Report on Journalist's Assault at DU Protest
Journalists Protest Attack on Manipur Editor, Demand Justice
Journalists Face Detention Amid Reporting on U.S. Deportees in Cameroon
Cambodian Journalists Challenge Treason Convictions Over Facebook Posts
UN Rights Experts Welcome Venezuelan Draft Amnesty Law, Urge Human Rights Safeguards