Urgent Evacuation: U.S. Submarine Crew Member Airlifted in Greenland

A crew member from a U.S. submarine operating in Greenlandic waters was urgently evacuated for medical reasons, according to Denmark's Joint Arctic Command. The incident occurred just outside Greenland's capital, Nuuk.

The crew member was handed over to Greenlandic health authorities and subsequently admitted to the hospital in Nuuk, highlighting the swift coordination of emergency services.

The Danish Defence facilitated the evacuation using a Seahawk helicopter, underscoring the capabilities of Arctic Command forces in handling such crises effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)