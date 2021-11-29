Pee Safe to launch 50 outlets over next 12 months

Left Menu

Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe on Monday said it aims to open more than 50 retail outlets across the country over the next 12 months.

The company has set up its first company-owned offline retail outlet in Gurugram.

Pee Safe's products are currently available in modern trade, general stores, airports, and organised stores across more than 150 cities, a statement said.

The brand currently has four retail outlets in Gurugram, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, and plans to launch 50-plus stores over the next 12 months.

The stores being planned will be franchise-owned brand exclusive stores (FOFO) and the time frame is 12 months, it said.

“Pee Safe has been undertaking aggressive expansion offline. While four of these stores are based on the FOFO model, the one we have opened recently is company owned. Pee Safe has always been a digital-first D2C brand but now we are reaching out to our customers where they are by offering an omni-channel experience,'' Pee Safe founder and CEO Vikas Bagaria said.

The brand has diversified into multifarious product categories including eco-friendly sanitary pads, organic tampons, menstrual cups and a maternity care line. It also owns other rapidly growing brands such as Raho Safe, Domina (sexual wellness) and FURR (beauty and skin care) which have been consistently posting high growth.

