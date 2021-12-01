Left Menu

Hong Kong bans non-residents from three more countries over Omicron

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-12-2021 07:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 07:46 IST
Hong Kong will ban non-residents from entering the city from Japan, Portugal and Sweden from Friday, adding to a fast-expanding list of countries facing travel restrictions due to concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Non-Hong Kong residents who have been in the three countries in the past 21 days will not be allowed to enter the global financial hub. Residents can only board flights if fully vaccinated and will have to undergo 21-days of quarantine in a hotel at their own cost.

The government's late Tuesday announcement adds to a growing list of countries facing similar restrictions.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

