Dharma Guardian 2026: Strengthening Indo-Japan Defense Ties Through Joint Military Exercises

The much-anticipated 7th edition of the Joint Military Exercise Dharma Guardian 2026 is set to unfold in Chaubattia, Uttarakhand, from February 24 to March 9, 2026. Aimed at enhancing interoperability, this exercise will see India and Japan's military forces collaborate in urban warfare and advanced counter-terrorism operations, the Indian Army announced on X.

During the intensive two-week drill, troops will engage in joint planning, synchronize tactical maneuvers, and hone specialized combat skills. Critical components include establishing a Temporary Operating Base, developing an ISR grid, setting up mobile check points, as well as conducting cordon and search operations, heliborne missions, and house intervention drills.

Reflecting on the evolving India-Japan defense partnership, the Indian Army stated that Dharma Guardian 2026 underscores shared commitments to regional security. This exercise allows both armies to share best practices and operational experiences while fostering trust and collaboration. The defense relationship extends beyond exercises, illustrated by initiatives like launching an AI dialogue and planning a joint working group on critical minerals.

(With inputs from agencies.)