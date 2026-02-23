Left Menu

Dharma Guardian 2026: Strengthening Indo-Japan Defense Ties Through Joint Military Exercises

The 7th Dharma Guardian exercise, between India and Japan, will take place in Chaubattia, Uttarakhand, from Feb. 24 to Mar. 9, 2026. The exercise aims to boost interoperability and sharpen skills in urban warfare and counter-terrorism. Both nations aim to solidify their defense relationship and ensure regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:33 IST
Dharma Guardian 2026: Strengthening Indo-Japan Defense Ties Through Joint Military Exercises
India-Japan Joint Exercise (photo/ ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated 7th edition of the Joint Military Exercise Dharma Guardian 2026 is set to unfold in Chaubattia, Uttarakhand, from February 24 to March 9, 2026. Aimed at enhancing interoperability, this exercise will see India and Japan's military forces collaborate in urban warfare and advanced counter-terrorism operations, the Indian Army announced on X.

During the intensive two-week drill, troops will engage in joint planning, synchronize tactical maneuvers, and hone specialized combat skills. Critical components include establishing a Temporary Operating Base, developing an ISR grid, setting up mobile check points, as well as conducting cordon and search operations, heliborne missions, and house intervention drills.

Reflecting on the evolving India-Japan defense partnership, the Indian Army stated that Dharma Guardian 2026 underscores shared commitments to regional security. This exercise allows both armies to share best practices and operational experiences while fostering trust and collaboration. The defense relationship extends beyond exercises, illustrated by initiatives like launching an AI dialogue and planning a joint working group on critical minerals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implications and Next Steps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implicati...

 Global
2
Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

 India
3
Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026