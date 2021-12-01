Left Menu

Premier Handball League announces Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh as second franchise

The Premier Handball League PHL on Wednesday announced Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh as the second franchise to participate in the inaugural edition of the tournament.The UP team is owned by the Pavna Group of Industries PGI, an automotive part solution companies in southeast Asia.Handball is a popular sport and most schools in India have included it as a part of their sports curriculum.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 16:07 IST
Premier Handball League announces Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh as second franchise
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Wednesday announced Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh as the second franchise to participate in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The UP team is owned by the Pavna Group of Industries (PGI), an automotive part solution company in southeast Asia.

''Handball is a popular sport and most schools in India have included it as a part of their sports curriculum. We as a stakeholder want to support handball and enable it to regain its glory and by joining hands with PHL,'' Swapnil Jain, Managing Director, PGI, said in a release.

The league, which will be held next year, had earlier announced Garvit Gujarat as its first franchise.

Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, which is the license partner of Premier Handball League, said: ''This association with the Pavna Group gives us, the PHL family, immense pleasure and we are proud to state that we both share similar goals which entail taking the sport of handball to the next level. ''With the likes of such committed partners, I am also confident that the league will not only establish itself but work with an equal commitment to ensuring the handball ecosystem sees a sturdy growth in India.'' The dates of the first season of PHL are yet to be announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021