Premier Handball League announces Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh as second franchise

The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Wednesday announced Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh as the second franchise to participate in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The UP team is owned by the Pavna Group of Industries (PGI), an automotive part solution company in southeast Asia.

''Handball is a popular sport and most schools in India have included it as a part of their sports curriculum. We as a stakeholder want to support handball and enable it to regain its glory and by joining hands with PHL,'' Swapnil Jain, Managing Director, PGI, said in a release.

The league, which will be held next year, had earlier announced Garvit Gujarat as its first franchise.

Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, which is the license partner of Premier Handball League, said: ''This association with the Pavna Group gives us, the PHL family, immense pleasure and we are proud to state that we both share similar goals which entail taking the sport of handball to the next level. ''With the likes of such committed partners, I am also confident that the league will not only establish itself but work with an equal commitment to ensuring the handball ecosystem sees a sturdy growth in India.'' The dates of the first season of PHL are yet to be announced.

