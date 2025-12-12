Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz India to Implement Price Hike Amidst Currency Challenges

Mercedes-Benz India plans a price hike of up to 2% on vehicles from January due to the weakening rupee against the Euro. This decision follows persistent currency challenges affecting costs, despite efforts towards localization. The increase aims to maintain operational sustainability amidst rising input costs and logistical expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:18 IST
Mercedes-Benz India to Implement Price Hike Amidst Currency Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a plan to increase vehicle prices by up to 2% starting January, a move aimed at counterbalancing the financial strain caused by the rupee's depreciation against the Euro.

This price adjustment comes amidst ongoing challenges in the luxury automotive market, as forex pressures have continued longer than anticipated, according to the company's statement. The company's MD and CEO, Santosh Iyer, noted the persistent currency headwinds affecting operations, particularly impacting the supply chain for both locally assembled and completely built vehicles.

Despite a strong localization strategy, which mitigates many cost increases, Mercedes-Benz India emphasizes that this selective price hike is crucial for maintaining its operational health. The brand also highlighted the role of the Reserve Bank of India's rate reductions in lessening the price impact on customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025