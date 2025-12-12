Drone Survey Launched to Address Gas Emission Crisis in Jharkhand Mines
A team from CMPDIL has deployed drones to survey areas in Jharkhand's coal mines affected by gas emissions that resulted in one death and several illnesses. The survey aims to identify leakage points and solutions, with thermal monitoring also underway. The results will inform evacuation and future safety initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Experts from CMPDIL, a subsidiary of Coal India, have initiated a drone survey of the Bharat Coking Coal Ltd's mining areas in Jharkhand, following reports of hazardous gas emissions.
The survey follows a fatal leak that caused illness among residents. The team seeks to find where the gas is escaping and how to rectify the issue.
Data will be collected over several weeks, with a thermal study also in progress. The findings will guide evacuation plans and safety enhancements, affecting potentially hundreds of residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)