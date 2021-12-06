BDR Pharma launches generic cancer treatment drug

BDR Pharma on Monday said it has launched a generic cancer treatment drug in the country.

The company has launched the country's first generic Midostaurin under the brand name MARIN, which is indicated in rare, hard-to-treat cancers, BDR Pharma said in a statement.

The drug is approved for use in combination with standard Daunorubicin and Cytarabine induction and high-dose Cytarabine consolidation chemotherapy, and for patients with newly diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) who are FLT3 mutation-positive.

AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia) is the most common leukemia or blood cancer in adults.

It accounts for around 25 percent of all adult Leukemia worldwide, with the highest incidence rates and also the lowest survival rates of all adult leukemia.

''With the launch of the generic Midostaurin, patients with FLT3 mutated AML will now have access to this medicine at an affordable cost that could significantly extend their lives,'' BDR Pharmaceuticals Director – Business Development Raheel Shah stated.

The Mumbai-based BDR Pharma focuses on development in specialized therapeutic segments, like oncology, critical care, gynecology, neurology, dermatology and women's health.

