ViewLift Powers Chorki to OTT Success

New Bengali streaming platform implements SaaS-based OTT solution for rapid launch GURGAON, India, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift, a global leader in end-to-end a global leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT solution, announced today its successful partnership with Chorki, one of the fastest growing VOD streaming platforms for Bengali language content.

Launched in July 2021, Chorki offers subscribers a wide variety of programming, including original content, movies, TV shows, non-fiction content, music videos and access to classic Bengali films and TV. In four short months since launch, the platform has reached nearly 100,000 subscribers in 72 countries, including Bangladesh, India, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. The platform was created to make local content more accessible and immune to piracy, giving both filmmakers and audiences more autonomy.

''It's time for viewers to have access to quality Bengali content no matter where they are in the world,'' said Redoan Rony, COO of Chorki. ''With this in mind, we knew we needed a partner and solution that could help us quickly launch but also bring a quality experience to our viewers. In our first phase, ViewLift helped us acquire 60,000 subscribers. Their industry expertise and desire to continuously improve and grow their platform for its users will continue to enhance the Chorki viewer experience.'' Through its partnership with ViewLift, Chorki quickly came to fruition. By leveraging ViewLift as its global partner, Chorki was able to deploy its service on a sophisticated OTT platform. With enhanced service architecture, extensive data and analytics insights, and global client support, ViewLift delivers high-quality video consumption experiences worldwide. The partnership between ViewLift and Chorki allows the platform to remain a top competitor in the regional entertainment space in South Asia and the global entertainment sector.

''Viewers have significant options when it comes to streaming services. The longer it takes a company to spin up their streaming platform, the door opens for someone else to take that market share,'' said Manik Bambha, co-founder and president at ViewLift. ''While we're still in the early stages of our partnership with Chorki, we've seen remarkable growth in their subscribers and overall user experience. Through our services, especially our analytics tools, we will continue to further improve the platform providing on-demand content seamlessly.'' In the coming months, Chorki, in partnership with ViewLift, will roll out an advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and transactional video on demand (TVOD) models to increase revenue streams while providing users a variety of content. For more information about ViewLift and its OTT solutions, visit www.viewlift.com.

About Chorki: Chorki is the ultimate entertainment destination for Bengali language audience around the world. Huge Bangla and foreign content including Original Movies, Web Series, Short Fiction & Entertainment Shows are available on the Chorki video streaming platform.

About ViewLift: ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering media companies, sports leagues and teams, broadcasters and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift operates across the digital ecosystem, understanding each device's unique requirements and best practices. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced analytics, tracking performance in real-time.

