Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian banks will not process Belaruskali payments due to the sanctions, but the company paid in advance for railway services through December and into January and the Foreign Ministry was notified of the payment, Lithuanian Railways CEO Mantas Bartuska told lawmakers on Wednesday. Landsbergis, who is also head of the ruling coalition party, told reporters he informed Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte on Wednesday evening that he is ready to resign and is now waiting for her decision, BNS news wire reported.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 09-12-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says he is ready to resign over a decision by the country's state-owned railways to continue to transport Belarus potash in December despite U.S. sanctions on producer Belaruskali. Lithuanian banks will not process Belaruskali payments due to the sanctions, but the company paid in advance for railway services through December and into January and the Foreign Ministry was notified of the payment, Lithuanian Railways CEO Mantas Bartuska told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Landsbergis, who is also head of the ruling coalition party, told reporters he informed Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte on Wednesday evening that he is ready to resign and is now waiting for her decision, BNS news wire reported. "I understand the reputational harm to Lithuania," Landbergis said, according to the BNS report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

