Left Menu

Oben EV raises USD 1.5 mn from We Founder Circle, others

Oben EV will be one of those start-ups that will set the right standards for the EV industry to grow in India, he added.The startup plans to bring four new products over the next 2 years in various segments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 14:12 IST
Oben EV raises USD 1.5 mn from We Founder Circle, others
  • Country:
  • India

Electric two-wheeler startup Oben EV on Monday said it has raised USD 1.5 million (over Rs 10 crore) in a seed round from We Founder Circle and others as it plans to launch its first product in the next six months.

The seed round investment saw participation from notable investors at We Founder Circle -- a global network of entrepreneurs and strategic investors who invest in early-stage companies. These include Life Element Co-founder Rakesh Somani, serial investor Gaurav Juneja, Rajesh Motors Managing Director Siddharth Shah besides other prominent angels such as Sumeet Pathak and Dr Milan Modi among others, the company said in a statement.

Oben EV will utilise the newly raised funds to launch their product in the market, accelerate new product development, and expand experience centres, as it looks to bolster its expansion plans, it added.

The company claims it has been developing an electric bike which runs 200 km on a single charge with a top speed of 100km/hr and has over 16 patented innovations ranging across improving product performance, customer experience, and data analytics.

Oben EV Co-founder Madhumita Agarwal said, ''We are very excited to raise the seed round as this fund will help us enter the market with the first completely homegrown and indigenously developed performance motorcycle and deliver our first set of vehicles to the customers in the next six months.'' We Founder Circle Co-Founder Gaurav VK Singhvi said EV is at the cusp of the early-adopter phase in India – and the real opportunity will be in electric two-wheelers. ''What we need today is the smooth shift to EV. Oben EV will be one of those start-ups that will set the right standards for the EV industry to grow in India,'' he added.

The startup plans to bring four new products over the next 2 years in various segments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021