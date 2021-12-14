Left Menu

Adani Green Energy inks pact with SECI to supply 4,667 MW renewable energy

This agreement keeps us well on track to our commitment to become the worlds largest renewables player by 2030, Adani added.The AGEL-SECI agreement to supply 4,667 MW is part of a manufacturing-linked solar tender of 8,000 MW awarded to AGEL by SECI in June 2020, which set a record for being the worlds largest solar development tender ever awarded.So far, AGEL has signed PPAs with SECI for a total generation capacity of close to 6000 MW of the 8,000 MW awarded in 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 10:21 IST
Adani Green Energy inks pact with SECI to supply 4,667 MW renewable energy
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has inked a pact with the state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 4667 MW of green energy. According to a company statement, this is the world's largest evergreen power purchase agreement (PPA).

''This is yet another step in our journey to enable India's dual objective to accelerate India's renewable energy footprint as well as promote domestic manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat program," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

Following the proceedings at COP 26, it is increasingly evident that the world has to equitably transition to a low carbon economy faster than previously anticipated, he noted. "This is why the Adani Group has committed USD 50-USD 70 billion of investment in the renewables space. This agreement keeps us well on track to our commitment to become the world's largest renewables player by 2030,'' Adani added.

The AGEL-SECI agreement to supply 4,667 MW is part of a manufacturing-linked solar tender of 8,000 MW awarded to AGEL by SECI in June 2020, which set a record for being the world's largest solar development tender ever awarded.

So far, AGEL has signed PPAs with SECI for a total generation capacity of close to 6000 MW of the 8,000 MW awarded in 2020. AGEL expects to close the balance 2000 MW PPA in the next two to three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
3
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021