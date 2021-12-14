Zomato names Anjalli Ravi as Chief Sustainability Officer, Nitin Savara as Deputy CFO

Left Menu

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday announced senior level hirings with ex-Unilever executive Anjalli Ravi Kumar joining as Chief Sustainability Officer and Nitin Savara as Deputy Chief Financial Officer.The company has consistently focused on corporate sustainability and Kumars appointment is to take our initiatives to the next level and ensure our growth is sensitive to both environment and society, Zomato said in a statement.A Harvard Kennedy School alumnus, Kumar worked as Unilever as Global Sustainability Director.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 13:56 IST
Online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday announced senior level hirings with ex-Unilever executive Anjalli Ravi Kumar joining as Chief Sustainability Officer and Nitin Savara as Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

The company has consistently focused on corporate sustainability and Kumar's appointment is to take ''our initiatives to the next level and ensure our growth is sensitive to both environment and society'', Zomato said in a statement.

A Harvard Kennedy School alumnus, Kumar worked as Unilever as Global Sustainability Director. She is a recipient of the Unilever Global Heroes Award in 2017 for launching a unique mobile skilling programme that reached over a million women in five countries, it added. She has also worked with KPMG's Climate Change Advisory practice in the past, the company said. On the other hand, Savara who was earlier a Partner at EY, will work with Zomato CFO Akshant Goyal. His core areas of expertise are finance, tax, M&A and deal structuring and had closely worked with the the company as an advisor, and was an integral part of various acquisitions and other key initiatives, leading up to the IPO, Zomato said.

