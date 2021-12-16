How to buy bitcoin?

Buying bitcoin looks pretty challenging, but it becomes a piece of cake when you decide to take one step at a time. There are numerous aspects that a seeking investor requires for buying bitcoin; the first thing is an account on any trustable bitcoin exchange or cryptocurrency exchange, government identity, KYC, and source of payment.

Cryptocurrency experts always recommend you move your cryptocurrency assets to a dedicated cryptocurrency wallet. Buying bitcoin is possible from the trustable exchange and bitcoin ATMs. Over the past few years, bitcoin wallets have inclined drastically. The cities containing a maximum number of Bitcoin ATMs are known as bitcoin hotspots.

Some of the most popular bitcoin hotspots are Vancouver, Amsterdam, New York, El Salvador, London and Los Angeles. However, secrecy and authenticity is a matter of concern for bitcoin investors and stakeholders. If an individual acquires a private key of a bitcoin wallet, he can authorize transactions from that wallet. As per cryptocurrency experts, you must write your private key on a piece of paper rather than storing it in a virtual form like images or notes.

You are purchasing your first bitcoin!

Blockchain technology contributes to an exceeding extent to the massive success of cryptocurrencies. Moreover, blockchain is public, which means you can even explore the history of transactions on this public database. Let's see a complete breakdown of steps to follow for buying bitcoin units.

Step one!

The foremost step to buy a bitcoin unit comprises selecting a bitcoin exchange. There are other trading services as well, like payment services and cryptocurrency brokers. However, the arrival of a cryptocurrency exchange has decreased any other cryptocurrency trading services. Cryptocurrency or bitcoin exchange gives a variety of features and an enormous amount of convenience.

To enable the option of purchasing bitcoin, you need to sign up on the cryptocurrency exchange. Cryptocurrency exchange also comprises different types, decentralized and centralized. The decentralized exchange maintains sovereignty and will permit you to execute transactions in a pseudonymous way. Moreover, these exchanges do not necessitate information regarding the user.

The drawback of these decentralized exchanges is that users can utilize them for despicable means. Currently, the prominent exchange falls under the category of a centralized exchange. This is because these exchanges necessitate personal information about the user. Some popular centralized exchanges that work internationally are Binance, coin base and Wazir X.

You should enable the feature of double factor authentication, and you should always write your private keys down on a piece of paper. To complete KYC on your cryptocurrency exchange, you should make identification proof with you. KYC time is not the same on every exchange, and some exchanges take a matter of seconds to complete the KYC. It all varies based on the verification team of an exchange.

Step 2!

Opting for an exchange is not that difficult while buying bitcoin as you have to choose between some of the best exchanges. The government identity you need to complete the KYC action on an exchange can be your passport, voter id, pan card or driving license. Subsequent user verification step, you need to link a payment source. Although profound exchange allows you to connect your bank account directly, you can also utilize your credit card and debit card.

Cryptocurrency experts never suggest you purchase or invest resources in cryptocurrencies with a credit card. The only reason is that cryptocurrencies come with intense volatility in the market value, and the future is uncertain. Still, if you are confident about your experience and skills, there is no harm in buying cryptocurrencies using a credit card.

Step 3!

After completing these two steps, the last you have to follow is to place an order of bitcoin. Profound cryptocurrency exchange at the instance gives you numerous options while placing an order. After placing an order, the cryptocurrency exchange will redirect you to the seller willing to sell off his assets in the same quantity. After buying the assets, you should transfer your cryptocurrency assets into bitcoin wallets. These bitcoin wallets are of different types: hot wallets, cold wallets, and hardware wallets.

These are steps that you will have to follow to buy a cryptocurrency or bitcoin.

