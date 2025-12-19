Sweeping Defense Bill Signed Amidst European Security Debate

In a significant development, President Donald Trump approved a nearly $1 trillion annual defense policy bill on Thursday. The fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, commands a significant increase in military spending, particularly for new aid to Ukraine, despite President Trump's reservations about European security commitments.

This comprehensive legislation outlines key defense strategies, from procurement of military hardware to pay increases for troops. It also includes substantial allocations for geopolitical efforts, notably $800 million earmarked for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, amid ongoing negotiations involving Ukraine and Russia.

While the NDAA enjoyed bipartisan support, it highlighted tensions in the administration, with Trump opposing certain provisions bolstering European security. Despite these concerns, the bill passed Congress, continuing a 65-year tradition of annual defense legislation, following the override of Trump's 2020 veto due to disagreements on renaming Confederate-named bases and technology company regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)