Manhunt Intensifies: Suspect Identified in Brown University Mass Shooting

Authorities have identified a suspect in the recent Brown University mass shooting and are investigating links to a subsequent murder of an MIT professor. The manhunt continues in Providence, with police seeking public help through released footage, while pressure mounts for an arrest as anxiety grows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 05:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities have identified a suspect in the deadly mass shooting that took place last weekend at Brown University, raising the possibility of a link to the murder of an MIT professor in Brookline, Massachusetts, two days later, according to a source speaking on condition of anonymity.

The manhunt, initiated after the December 13 shooting that shook Providence, Rhode Island, continues. The attack resulted in two students losing their lives and left at least eight others injured. The case stirred Rycome after the assassination of MIT professor Nuno Loureiro at his home, sparking further investigations.

Despite initial denials of a connection between the incidents by an FBI official, investigators remain determined to locate the suspect, who is depicted in security footage from nearby streets. The Providence Police, alongside the Mayor, urge public collaboration as the search grows urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

