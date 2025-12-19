Authorities have identified a suspect in the deadly mass shooting that took place last weekend at Brown University, raising the possibility of a link to the murder of an MIT professor in Brookline, Massachusetts, two days later, according to a source speaking on condition of anonymity.

The manhunt, initiated after the December 13 shooting that shook Providence, Rhode Island, continues. The attack resulted in two students losing their lives and left at least eight others injured. The case stirred Rycome after the assassination of MIT professor Nuno Loureiro at his home, sparking further investigations.

Despite initial denials of a connection between the incidents by an FBI official, investigators remain determined to locate the suspect, who is depicted in security footage from nearby streets. The Providence Police, alongside the Mayor, urge public collaboration as the search grows urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)