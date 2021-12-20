Prasar Bharati, ICCR sign MoU to promote Indian culture

Prasar Bharati and Indian Council for Cultural Relations on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to promote Indian culture.

Under the agreement, performances of eminent artists associated with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will be telecast on various channels of Doordarshan, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

''The dance and music performances will be showcased on DD National, DD India, regional channels of Doordarshan and Prasar Bharati News Services (Digital Platform of Prasar Bharati) in the form of a weekly programme.

''The MoU aims to bring forth the best of Indian culture to the national and international audiences and provide TV and digital platforms to the performing artists,” it said.

In collaboration with ICCR, Doordarshan will produce 52 half-hour episodes, based on cultural events/concerts/performances of music/dance.

The MoU was signed by Mayank Kumar Agrawal, Director General of Doordarshan, and Dinesh K Patnaik, Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, in the presence of Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, its Member (Finance) D P S Negi and other senior officers from Prasar Bharati and Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

The MoU will be in operation for the period of three years from December 2021 till December 2024.

