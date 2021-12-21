CII announces the winners of the CFO Excellence Awards 2021

Confederation of India Industry (CII), Southern Region announced the winners of the first edition of the CII CFO Excellence Awards, under 16 award categories, at a glittering ceremony held recently. The CFO Excellence Awards have been instituted with the objective of identifying and acknowledging CFOs, who have demonstrated outstanding capabilities and exemplary achievements.

The Steering Committee of the CFO Excellence Awards in collaboration with the technical partner for the awards, Protiviti Member Firm for India, developed an efficient yet simple assessment methodology to analyze and evaluate the achievements of the CFOs from across small, mid-size, and large firms across India, who, despite the prevailing scenario of the ongoing pandemic, managed to strike the right balance for their company, by achieving the growth objectives and meeting shareholders expectations, despite cost constraints and other challenges.

An eminent and senior panel of Jury members headed by S. Mahalingam, Former CFO, TCS adjudged the winners across all categories. The other Jury members included D. Sundaram, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, TVS Capital Funds Ltd., Sunil Chandiramani, Founder, Nykaa Advisory Service LLP and Prof. Shobha Das, Dean, IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University. Commenting on the occasion, Sachin Tayal, Managing Director, Protiviti Member Firm for India said, ''Having worked closely with CFOs, we have seen them drive strategic initiatives across areas of revenue enhancement, digital transformation, capital management, supply chain transformation, cyber security by leveraging data science to provide insights leading to business growth. The inaugural edition of the CFO Excellence awards is timely recognition of the fraternity, and we look forward to our continued partnership with CII on this path-breaking program.'' CII CFO Excellence Awards 2021- Winners (all) Main Category • Jatin Dalal, President & CFO, Wipro Ltd - CFO of the Year • Jayashree Satagopan, CFO, Coromandel International Limited - Woman CFO of the Year • Saurabh Gupta, CFO, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd - Young CFO of the Year Sectoral Category • S Sreenivasan, CFO, Bajaj Finserv Ltd - CFO of the Year - BFSI & Fintech • Kedar Upadhye, Global CFO, Cipla Ltd - CFO of the Year - Healthcare & Pharma • Bhaskar Anand Rao, CFO, Bangalore International Airport Ltd - CFO of the Year - Infrastructure & Real Estate • Kishore Saletore, Executive Director & Group CFO, Bharat Forge Ltd - CFO of the Year - Manufacturing & Distribution • Abhishek Chandak, Vice President - Finance & Compliance, SenecaGlobal IT Services Private Limited - CFO of the Year – MSME • Dinesh Batra, Director (Finance) & CFO, Bharat Electronics Ltd - CFO of the Year – PSU • Nilanjan Roy, CFO, Infosys Limited - CFO of the Year- Technology, Media & Communications Thematic Category • Vineet Jain, CFO, India Medtronic Private Ltd- Covid Warrior of the year • Gandharv Tongia, CFO, Polycab India Limited- Excellence in Digital Transformation • Sunil Bohra, CFO & CPO, Minda Industries Ltd- Excellence in Governance, Risk & Compliance • Nitin Kumar Parekh, CFO, Cadila Healthcare Ltd- Excellence in Mergers & Acquisitions • Ruchit Agarwal, Co-Founder and CFO, CARS24 Services Private- Excellence in Raising Capital & Fund Management • Dinesh Jain, President & CFO, Firstsource Solutions Ltd- Turnaround of the Year About Protiviti Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach, and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk, and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

