One-Moto launches new high-speed e-scooter Electa at Rs 1.99 lakh

New Delhi, Dec 27 PTT Electric vehicle maker One-Moto on Monday said it has launched a new high-speed electric scooter Electa priced at Rs 1.99 lakh ex-showroom price. The e-scooter has a top top speed of 100 kmhr and can cover a distance of 150 km on a single charge, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 13:16 IST
New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTT) Electric vehicle maker One-Moto on Monday said it has launched a new high-speed electric scooter Electa priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom price). The Electa is the third launch of the company after the 'Commuta' and 'Byka' high speed scooters which were rolled out last month, the company said in a statement.

One-Moto India Partner and Promoter Muzammil Riyaz said the company forayed in the Indian market with the very objective of addressing the EV requirements of ''those looking for something chic and unique''.

The Electa is equipped with a 72V and 45AH, detachable lithium-ion battery that is fully charged in 4 hours. The e-scooter has a top top speed of 100 km/hr and can cover a distance of 150 km on a single charge, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

