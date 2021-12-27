Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

Guar seed prices on Monday declined by Rs 25 to Rs 6,086 per 10 quintal in futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery was trading down by Rs 25, or 0.39 per cent, at Rs 6,086 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 60,170 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

