Tragic Family Dispute Ends in Fatal Accident

A domestic dispute between a couple in Lakshyam Palli village, Anantapur, led to a tragic accident when a stone thrown during the altercation unintentionally resulted in the death of their 4-year-old son, as informed by police on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded when M Maheshwari and her spouse, M Ramesh, engaged in a physical confrontation that took a fatal turn. Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohit Kumar Chowdhary reported that the child was hit on the head by the stone thrown by his father, leading to severe injuries.

The child was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he could not survive the trauma. The police have initiated a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)