Norway Declines Trump's 'Board of Peace' Initiative

Norway has announced it will not participate in President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' as it currently stands. The initiative, chaired for life by Trump, aims to tackle global conflicts starting with Gaza. Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik shared this decision with Aftenposten.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:31 IST
Norway has opted out of participating in U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' initiative, citing the current presentation of the plan as a deterrent, according to Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik.

The initiative, slated to be chaired for life by Trump, proposes to initially address the Gaza conflict. Subsequently, it aims to expand its scope to include other international disputes, as outlined in a letter and draft charter accessed by Reuters.

The Norwegian foreign ministry has yet to provide an official comment on the matter, leaving the country's diplomatic stance open to speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

