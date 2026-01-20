Left Menu

Language Tensions Rise in Maharashtra: Gujarati Notification Sparks Controversy

A notification in Gujarati by Maharashtra's Palghar district administration has sparked controversy, with political parties alleging language imposition. The Palghar Police clarified that the Valsad Police in Gujarat translated an original Marathi notification for traffic control during a protest. Critics claim this could signal a broader political agenda.

Mumbai/Palghar | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:31 IST

  
  

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, a notification issued in Gujarati has ignited a political uproar. The Congress party has raised concerns about the imposition of the language, while Shiv Sena (UBT) has labeled it a grave issue. The controversy centers on political tensions entwined with regional and linguistic sensitivities.

The notification, initially issued in Marathi, was translated into Gujarati by Valsad Police in Gujarat. This decision was made to inform motorists of traffic restrictions during a Communist Party of India (Marxist) protest. The Palghar Police clarified that the Gujarati version was meant for drivers crossing into Maharashtra from Gujarat, aiming to prevent disruptions on the highway.

Political leaders have voiced unease over the implications of the notification. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the move, suggesting a Gujarat influence, while Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sought clarification from the Chief Minister. Despite reassurances from officials, the matter has unveiled underlying political and linguistic tensions in the region.

