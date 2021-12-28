Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 15:46 IST
Havmor Ice Cream carts to sell ITC Master Chef Frozen snacks
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
South Korean Lotte Group-owned ice cream brand Havmor on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with ITC, following which its ice cream carts will sell Master Chef Frozen snacks of the Kolkata-headquartered firm.

The tie-up is part of ITC's new routes-to-market distribution strategy and will enable ITC Master Chef to leverage 100 Havmor ice cream carts, according to a joint statement.

It will also allow Havmor to generate incremental earning opportunities for its channel partners and vendors, and help the company leverage its operating costs during the ice cream lean season of November to March.

Besides, it also gives ITC Master Chef an opportunity to enhance the availability and accessibility of its range of frozen food offerings during the winter months when the frozen foods industry registers a 30 per cent increase in sales vis the summer months, it added.

The carts will be located at 100 locations across Delhi and NCR, which can also be located via Google MyMap.

Havmor MD and CEO Komal Anand said, ''This is a win-win initiative for both the companies and its channel partners. It helps ITC Master Chef enhance availability during the season and it allows Havmor ice creams channel partners to generate incremental revenues during winter months.'' Expanding pushcart operations is an integral part of Havmor Ice Cream's strategy to enhance its reach, he added.

Ashu Phakey, vice-president and business head (frozen foods) of ITC Ltd, said: ''With a strong distribution model in the ice cream space, we are confident that Havmor Ice creams consumer-centricity and extensive reach will complement our capabilities in creating innovative products to enhance the overall value offering for the customers.'' In 2017, Lotte Confectionery had acquired Havmor Ice Cream Ltd (HIL) in a Rs 1,020-crore deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

