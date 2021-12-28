RISE WPU expects EdTech sector to continue driving new-age courses for upskilling and reskilling in India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian EdTech sector has continued to thrive in 2021. It has witnessed a phenomenal growth across domains to accelerate learning outcomes, thanks to increased internet and smartphone penetration, a shift toward digital learning, and the need to upskill.

According to a report by transaction advisory firm, RBSA Advisors, the Indian EdTech industry is expected to be worth $30 billion in the next ten years. In the last one year, the sector has witnessed a new creed - applied learning - which means courses are curated on the principles of learning through practical application rather than theory. This has helped students gain a broader perspective and shape their worldview through hands-on skills.

Moreover, the use of technology in education has given students access to global quality academicians, industry experts, and seamless flexibility, allowing them to learn in an agile learning environment that nurtures and encourages work-study-life balance. In the process, the EdTech sector has broken down geographical barriers and made education more accessible. We have observed an increased traction from tier-2 cities for online courses in technology, with a focus on reskilling or upskilling. This trend is expected to gain further momentum in the coming year.

Besides this, there has been an increase in the number of women enrolling in such courses. We are encouraged by the number of women who are upskilling and reskilling in order to enter the tech workforce. In fact, as part of their diversity and inclusion initiatives, several technology companies are mobilising significant efforts to improve gender parity in their workforce, particularly at the top. The EdTech revolution has empowered students and career-changers with applied learning opportunities and will continue to shape the education sector significantly in the coming years.

