Left Menu

Jhansi Railway Station now ‘Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station’

The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed Jhansi Railway Station as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station after Rani Laxmibai.The announcement was made by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in a tweet in Hindi. The Jhansi Railway station will now be known as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station, he wrote.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-12-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 00:47 IST
Jhansi Railway Station now ‘Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station’
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed Jhansi Railway Station as 'Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station' after Rani Laxmibai.

The announcement was made by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in a tweet in Hindi. ''The Jhansi Railway station will now be known as 'Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station'," he wrote. A notification to this effect has been issued by the UP government and the Railways has started preparations to implement the change, Chief PRO of North Central Railway, Prayagraj, Shivam Sharma, said.

The notification stated that the station's name was changed following a ''no-objection'' given by the Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter dated November 24, 2021.

Earlier the Mughalsarai Railway station was renamed as Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction and the Faizabad Railway station as Ayodhya Cantt.

Since coming to power, Adityanath government has changed names of several establishments including those of Faizabad and Allahabad districts, which were renamed as Ayodhya and Prayagraj, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice; Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los ...

 Global
4
Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to touch 190-200 mln

Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to to...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021