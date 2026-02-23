Tragic Turn on Delhi Roads: Family Demands Justice

The family and friends of a 25-year-old delivery executive, killed in a road accident in West Delhi, staged a protest at Tilak Nagar police station on Sunday, demanding justice. The protestors called for strict action against the accused driver, arguing that the charges should be non-bailable.

The victim, Hem Shankar, died early Saturday when his electric scooter was hit from behind by a car near Subhash Nagar Metro station on Najafgarh-Rajouri Garden Road. Shankar was a crucial financial supporter for his family, working with a quick e-commerce platform.

The accused driver, Mohit Kumar, 27, was detained at the scene. Despite police presence and ongoing investigations, protestors expressed frustration over the bail granted and called for an urgent reevaluation of the road safety protocols and judicial processes involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)