High-Speed Revolution: Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro Transform UP Transit
The BJP plans to leverage the launch of the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro for the 2027 UP elections. These projects aim to boost urban connectivity, but the opposition raises concerns about accessibility and fare structure. The Namo Bharat promises swift travel across major urban hubs in India.
Meerut | Updated: 23-02-2026 00:29 IST
- India
In a bid to revolutionize transportation, the BJP aims to spotlight the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro in the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
These projects facilitate better connectivity and urban transport, but not without opposition questioning public access, fares, and priority concerns.
The Namo Bharat train, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, boasts a 180 kmph design speed, aiming to bolster connectivity between key urban centers like Delhi, Meerut, and Ghaziabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
