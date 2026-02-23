High-Speed Revolution: Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro Transform UP Transit

In a bid to revolutionize transportation, the BJP aims to spotlight the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro in the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

These projects facilitate better connectivity and urban transport, but not without opposition questioning public access, fares, and priority concerns.

The Namo Bharat train, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, boasts a 180 kmph design speed, aiming to bolster connectivity between key urban centers like Delhi, Meerut, and Ghaziabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)