El Mencho's Last Stand: Cartel Leader Killed in Military Operation

The Mexican army successfully neutralized Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The operation, conducted in Jalisco, followed intense cartel countermeasures. El Mencho's cartel, notorious for its violence and drug trafficking, is considered as powerful as the Sinaloa cartel by the DEA.

Updated: 23-02-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 00:33 IST
The leader of the formidable Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, better known as El Mencho, was killed by the Mexican army on Sunday during a military operation in Jalisco. This revelation was confirmed by a federal official who requested anonymity.

The operation was marked by hours of roadblocks executed by cartel members employing burning vehicles, a tactic notorious among cartels. Videos on social media captured scenes of panic, with smoke rising over Puerto Vallarta and chaotic sprints through the state's capital airport.

The U.S. State Department had offered a USD 15 million reward for information on El Mencho. His cartel, known for its aggressive military tactics, poses a formidable threat with drug operations spanning across the U.S. The Mexican government announced success in its mission to dismantle yet another link in the chain of organized crime.

