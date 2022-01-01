Left Menu

Major fire at paint godown in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-01-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 12:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A major fire broke out on Saturday morning at a godown here, where paint, thinner, and other related items were stored, an official said.

Five fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

No injury has been reported so far, the official stated.

Dense smoke was seen billowing out of the godown in Kaikhali area, close to Kolkata airport, by locals around 11 am, following which the fire brigade was contacted, he said.

More fire tenders are expected to arrive at the spot to bring the blaze under control, the official said, adding that fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose was monitoring the situation.

