Left Menu

Skoda reports over two-fold jump in wholesales to 23,858 units in 2021

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 13:17 IST
Skoda reports over two-fold jump in wholesales to 23,858 units in 2021
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Skoda Auto India on Saturday said its wholesales witnessed over two-fold surge year-on-year to 23,858 units in 2021.

The company had dispatched 10,387 units to dealers in 2020.

The surge in the sales volume was largely enabled by the launch of Kushaq, which has contributed to over 60 per cent of the overall sales volumes for the year, the company said in a statement.

In December 2021, the company's wholesales stood at 3,234 units as compared with 1,303 units in December 2020, it added.

''Despite the headwinds in the form of the pandemic and supply constraints that plagued the industry and economy at large, we have achieved triple-digit growth in our annual sales volumes,'' Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.

He added that while the company built on its product campaigns, it has maintained its sharp focus on customer centricity, expanded customer touchpoints across the country and embraced innovative and impactful business solutions.

The automaker unveiled the Slavia sedan recently, and the premium mid-size sedan will further accelerate the company's sales growth, which has been ignited by Kushaq, Hollis stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022