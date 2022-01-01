Left Menu

India will fight Covid-19 pandemic with full caution, vigilance: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 14:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will fight the Covid-19 pandemic with full caution and vigilance, and protect its national interests.

Speaking at a virtual event to release funds under the PM-KISAN scheme, Modi also highlighted the achievements made by the country in 2021 across various sectors, including, health, defence, and agriculture.

He also lauded India's achievement in providing over 145 crore doses of the Covid vaccine.

The Prime Minister said coronavirus posed several challenges, but ''Corona cannot stop India's pace''.

He stressed that India will fight the Covid-19 pandemic with ''full caution and vigilance'' and will also protect its national interests.

Modi said that during the pandemic, additional food grains for free were provided to over 80 crore beneficiaries, which cost about Rs 2.6 lakh crore to the central exchequer.

He called upon farmers to adopt natural farming, saying there was a lot of demand for such agricultural products in the international market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

