Hero MotoCorp sales drop 12 pc in Dec

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported a 12 per cent drop in total wholesales at 3,94,773 units in December.The company had sold 4,47,335 units in December 2020. In the domestic market, the companys wholesales dropped to 3,74,485 units last month from 4,25,033 units in December 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 19:07 IST
Hero MotoCorp sales drop 12 pc in Dec
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported a 12 per cent drop in total wholesales at 3,94,773 units in December.

The company had sold 4,47,335 units in December 2020. In the domestic market, the company's wholesales dropped to 3,74,485 units last month from 4,25,033 units in December 2020. The company said it is gearing up to unveil its first electric model (EV) in March this year. The vehicle will be produced at the company's manufacturing facility at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. PTI MSS BAL BAL

