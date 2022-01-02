Left Menu

'Bulli Bai' app row: Mehbooba slams targeting of Muslim women

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 17:22 IST
'Bulli Bai' app row: Mehbooba slams targeting of Muslim women
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday alleged that ''fringe elements'' who were targeting Muslim women online had the ''official patronage''.

''Appalling that the criminals behind such derogatory & demeaning actions against Muslim women are given a free run,'' the former chief minister tweeted.

She was reacting after photographs of at least 100 influential Muslim women were uploaded for auction on an app sparking outrage.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said GitHub, the hosting platform, has confirmed blocking the user and that CERT and police authorities are coordinating further action.

Mehbooba, however, alleged, ''...it is clear that these fringe elements enjoy the patronage of those in power.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

