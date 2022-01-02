Left Menu

16 tourists injured in two-vehicle collision in J-K's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 22:13 IST
16 tourists injured in two-vehicle collision in J-K's Udhampur
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Sixteen tourists were injured in a head-on collision between their vehicle and a tanker near Patnitop hill station in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, officials said.

The tourists, mostly residents of Delhi, were returning from the hill station when the accident took place near Kud, over 100 km from here, in the evening, the officials said.

They said the mini-bus carrying the tourists, including women, collided head-on with an oil tanker coming from the opposite direction, resulting in injuries to 16 tourists.

The injured were rushed to Udhampur district hospital and 10 of them were later referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for specialized treatment, the officials said. The condition of two of the injured, including a girl, was stated to be ''critical'', they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022